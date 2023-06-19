UrduPoint.com

CTP Initiates Drive Against Juvenile Drivers

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 08:18 PM

The City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched an operation against underage drivers here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched an operation against underage drivers here on Monday.

According to CTP Spokesman, CTP will also impound the vehicles and motorcycles of the violators.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said that juvenile drivers not only endanger their own lives but also those of other road users.

The CTO said that lack of awareness regarding traffic rules was mainly responsible for road accidents.

He said that traffic wardens were trying their best to ensure a smooth flow of traffic across the city.

The CTO also directed wardens to take strict action against violators of traffic rules in accordance with the law and keep a vigilant eye on suspicious vehicles.

He said it was the prime responsibility of parents to discourage their underage children from driving.

