CTP installing spike barriers on Murree Road to stop one way violations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The City Traffic Police Rawalpindi on Monday started installing spike barriers on the Murree Road to prevent one-way violations.

According to a CTP spokesman, the work to install spike barriers was carried out in front of Survey of Pakistan and at the IJP Turn on the Murree Road.

He said due to the barriers installation work, one lane of the Murree Road remained closed, causing heavy traffic pressure on the Faizabad side of the Double Road.

He said on the instruction of City Traffic Officer, additional personnel were deployed on Murree Road to maintain the traffic flow.

The spokesman regretted that traffic on the Murree Road at Faizabad was slow and urged the commuters to use Sixth Road, Syedpur Road and IJP Road for smooth travel to Islamabad and Faizabad.