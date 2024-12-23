Open Menu

CTP Installing Spike Barriers On Murree Road To Stop One Way Violations

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 04:10 PM

CTP installing spike barriers on Murree Road to stop one way violations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The City Traffic Police Rawalpindi on Monday started installing spike barriers on the Murree Road to prevent one-way violations.

According to a CTP spokesman, the work to install spike barriers was carried out in front of Survey of Pakistan and at the IJP Turn on the Murree Road.

He said due to the barriers installation work, one lane of the Murree Road remained closed, causing heavy traffic pressure on the Faizabad side of the Double Road.

He said on the instruction of City Traffic Officer, additional personnel were deployed on Murree Road to maintain the traffic flow.

The spokesman regretted that traffic on the Murree Road at Faizabad was slow and urged the commuters to use Sixth Road, Syedpur Road and IJP Road for smooth travel to Islamabad and Faizabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Murree Road Traffic Faizabad Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sc ..

28 minutes ago
 World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai Internat ..

World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai International Sports Conference

28 minutes ago
 CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honh ..

CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program

41 minutes ago
 UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insur ..

UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insurance for workers

43 minutes ago
 Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on ..

Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on set film Ajnabee?

45 minutes ago
 UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelera ..

UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action

1 hour ago
EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

1 hour ago
 Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

1 hour ago
 UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festi ..

UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festival

1 hour ago
 Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

1 hour ago
 Youth-led 'Emirati District' takes flight at Dubai ..

Youth-led 'Emirati District' takes flight at Dubai International

2 hours ago
 Inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival to kick off on Jan ..

Inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival to kick off on January 3

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan