CTP Installing Spike Barriers On Murree Road To Stop One Way Violations
Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The City Traffic Police Rawalpindi on Monday started installing spike barriers on the Murree Road to prevent one-way violations.
According to a CTP spokesman, the work to install spike barriers was carried out in front of Survey of Pakistan and at the IJP Turn on the Murree Road.
He said due to the barriers installation work, one lane of the Murree Road remained closed, causing heavy traffic pressure on the Faizabad side of the Double Road.
He said on the instruction of City Traffic Officer, additional personnel were deployed on Murree Road to maintain the traffic flow.
The spokesman regretted that traffic on the Murree Road at Faizabad was slow and urged the commuters to use Sixth Road, Syedpur Road and IJP Road for smooth travel to Islamabad and Faizabad.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sc ..
World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai International Sports Conference
CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program
UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insurance for workers
Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on set film Ajnabee?
UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action
EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban
Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club
UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festival
Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah
Youth-led 'Emirati District' takes flight at Dubai International
Inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival to kick off on January 3
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six food points fined for selling expired products3 minutes ago
-
357 schools shifted to solar energy in Khanewal: DC3 minutes ago
-
Cold dry weather forecast for Sindh3 minutes ago
-
Technical Working Group discusses gender-based violence3 minutes ago
-
CTP installing spike barriers on Murree Road to stop one way violations3 minutes ago
-
DC Tank checks facilities, academic activities at GHS No: 113 minutes ago
-
Saddar Wah Police arrest two robbers, bike lifters13 minutes ago
-
Nation united against terrorism: Muqam13 minutes ago
-
Police show solidarity with Christian community on Christmas13 minutes ago
-
Engr Amir Muqam visits grave of martyred ASI, offers Fateha23 minutes ago
-
ISSI in collaboration with Lightstone Publishers hosted "9th Adab Festival Pakistan"23 minutes ago
-
Young man found dead in Lower Tanawal, murder or suicide?23 minutes ago