CTP Intends To Confiscate Smoke Emitting Vehicles To Prevent Smog

City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched a smog awareness campaign to sensitize people of the twin cities to avoid any health or safety hazards during smog season

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched a smog awareness campaign to sensitize people of the twin cities to avoid any health or safety hazards during smog season. According to a spokesman, the campaign has been launched on the special directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan with an aim to raise awareness about best practices to keep oneself safe and healthy during smog season. Therefore, drivers and car owners should bring the vehicle on the road while keeping it in good condition and smoke emitting vehicles would be confiscated.

In this regard, the teams distributed pamphlets and face masks among motorcyclists, motorists and pedestrians and urged them to avoid waste burning to control the smog formation to protect themselves from breathing problems, eye, nose and throat infections.

The teams briefed that heart and breathing patients should take extra measures to avoid any situation and use protected sunglasses while going outside could be helpful to avoid any sort of eye infection. Furthermore, CTP would hold seminar, events, and programmes to propagate the public about smog.

