CTP Intensifies Crackdown Against Tinted Glass Vehicles

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 08:32 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police Rawalpindi (CTP) have intensified crackdown against tinted glasses vehicles terming it a security risk, informed police spokesman on Wednesday.

He said a special squad had been formed to take action against violators across the city.

He said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal had directed all traffic wardens, beat incharge, sector incharge and DSP's to take strict action against such vehicles without any distinction.

"No one would be allowed to violate rule of law," he warned.

The spokesman informed that the traffic police had so far issued challan tickets to 1112 vehicles against tinted glass.

The traffic police was also taking action against other traffic violations, including over-speeding, wrong parking, route violation, motorcyclists driving without helmet, without driving license, without number plate and Lane and others.

