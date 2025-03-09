CTP Intensifies Drive Against Wheelies And Rash Driving
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2025 | 09:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The City Traffic Police (CTP) Faisalabad has intensified its crackdown against rash driving and one-wheeling whereas 90 drivers and bikers were booked over violations of the traffic rules and regulations in February.
A CTP spokesman said here on Sunday that no leniency would be shown to drivers and bikers involved in endangering their own lives and other road users through their reckless driving.
He said that traffic police took strict legal action against the violators involved in one-wheeling and hazardous stunts and lodged FIRs against 90 drivers last month.
He appealed to parents to prevent their children from participating in such dangerous activities, otherwise strict action would be taken against them as they pose a serious threat to public safety.
He also appealed to the general public to cooperate with traffic police in curbing the traffic violations.
