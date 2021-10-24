UrduPoint.com

CTP intensify crackdown against tinted glasses vehicles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police Rawalpindi (CTP) has intensified crackdown against tinted glasses vehicles terming it a security risk, informed police spokesman.

He said a special squad had been formed to take action against violators across the city.

He said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal had directed all traffic wardens, beat incharge, sector incharge and DSPs to take strict action against such vehicles without any distinction. No one would be allowed to violate rule of law,he warned.

The traffic police was also taking action against other traffic violations, including over-speeding, wrong parking, route violation, motorcyclists driving without helmet, without driving license, without number plate and Lane and others violations.

