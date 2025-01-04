CTP Introduce Modern Driving Simulator To Train Learners
Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 02:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have introduced modern driving simulator for the first time in CTP Headquarters to train the learners.
According to a CTP spokesman, a modern driving simulator with necessary components such as gear, clutch, accelerator, steering wheel and brake was introduced for the first time in the driving training school of CTP Rawalpindi.
The simulator allows the learners to immerse themselves in a complete road-driving experience.
This initiative is the result of the special interest of City Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima, he said and informed that the CTO was trying to ensure the use of modern technology to provide the best driving training to the citizens.
Through, the driving simulator, those learning to drive will be able to practice driving in different situations without any danger, he said adding, this modern simulator will not only provide awareness of traffic rules but will also provide training on correct response in difficult and emergency situations.
The CTO during a visit to the driving training school inspected the performance of the simulator.
On this occasion, she directed the staff to provide all possible facilities to the citizens so that they could become safe and expert drivers.
The spokesman said that this initiative will not only be helpful in preventing traffic accidents but will also help in providing a safe travel environment to the public and through modern training, the citizens will be able to drive according to international standards.
This initiative of CTP Rawalpindi will prove to be an important milestone in promoting obedience to traffic rules and awareness of safe driving among the public.
This use of modern technology will help transform the citizens into safe and confident drivers, he added.
Recent Stories
Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru
UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza
Heatwave descends on south-east Australia
First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parchinar today after three-month c ..
Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres
Italy's gas reserves near 80%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia
Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game against West Indies
Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks
AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environmental issues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTP introduce modern driving simulator to train learners5 minutes ago
-
AIOU hosts training workshop on Lexicography5 minutes ago
-
Elderly man killed over dacoity bid25 minutes ago
-
FIA nabs suspect for blackmailing girl35 minutes ago
-
Eye specialist advises early diagnosis to cure colour blindness in children35 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two for making bogus calls on emergency helpline 1535 minutes ago
-
PHA completes renovation work of Liaquat Bagh Road35 minutes ago
-
Attack on convoy to sabotage peace in Kurram: Governor Kundi35 minutes ago
-
National Outreach Program for Higher Education Faculty Training held45 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness,anti-encroachment measures55 minutes ago
-
Zero progress in talks with PTI as party fails to present demands: Rana Ihsan1 hour ago
-
1 killed, 4 injured in bus-car collision in Hafizabad1 hour ago