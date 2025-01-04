CTP introduce modern driving simulator to train learners

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have introduced modern driving simulator for the first time in CTP Headquarters to train the learners.

According to a CTP spokesman, a modern driving simulator with necessary components such as gear, clutch, accelerator, steering wheel and brake was introduced for the first time in the driving training school of CTP Rawalpindi.

The simulator allows the learners to immerse themselves in a complete road-driving experience.

This initiative is the result of the special interest of City Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima, he said and informed that the CTO was trying to ensure the use of modern technology to provide the best driving training to the citizens.

Through, the driving simulator, those learning to drive will be able to practice driving in different situations without any danger, he said adding, this modern simulator will not only provide awareness of traffic rules but will also provide training on correct response in difficult and emergency situations.

The CTO during a visit to the driving training school inspected the performance of the simulator.

On this occasion, she directed the staff to provide all possible facilities to the citizens so that they could become safe and expert drivers.

The spokesman said that this initiative will not only be helpful in preventing traffic accidents but will also help in providing a safe travel environment to the public and through modern training, the citizens will be able to drive according to international standards.

This initiative of CTP Rawalpindi will prove to be an important milestone in promoting obedience to traffic rules and awareness of safe driving among the public.

This use of modern technology will help transform the citizens into safe and confident drivers, he added.