CTP Introduces Website Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:27 PM

CTP introduces website service

The City Traffic Police (CTP) has introduced a website service to facilitate the licence-seekers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) has introduced a website service to facilitate the licence-seekers.

A CTP spokesman said on Thursday that now the driving licence-seekers did not have any need to visit traffic police office for inquiring about the worth of licence ticks because a calculator was made available on website of traffic police www.ctpfsd.gop.pk.

The applicants can easily calculate the amount of their driving licence and after purchasing tickets of the said worth, they can submit their applicants for renewal of driving licences as well as issuance of duplicate driving licences too.

The CTP is already providing online guidance to the road users through its helpline 1915. The commuters and motorists can contact the traffic police helpline any time to inquire about guidance in case of any emergency, he said, adding that traffic police also restored "Rasta App" which can be downloaded in mobile phones from Play Store to get the latest and in-time information about roads and routes.

