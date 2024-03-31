CTP Issue 11,419 Challan Tickets To Parking Rules Violators
Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 11:40 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi had issued 11,419 challan tickets to parking rules violators, said City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan.
He informed that City Traffic Police (CTP) had accelerated their ongoing operation against encroachments and illegal parking in city markets.
Taimoor Khan said, this year, 11,419 challan tickets were issued for wrong parking while 42 cases were also registered for disrupting the flow of traffic on city roads.
The CTO said, CTP was conducting a grand operation across the district against illegal parking and encroachment mafia to further improve the flow of traffic.
He informed that warnings were issued to the shopkeepers and plaza owners before launching the operation.
Strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against those who did not remove encroachments.
Cases were also being registered against those found involved in obstructing the flow of traffic, the CTO said.
Illegal parking and encroachments on the roads cause traffic jams and also create problems for other road users, Taimoor Khan said adding, solid steps taken by the CTP would not only help restore the beauty of the city, but the citizens would also see a clear improvement in the flow of traffic.
The CTO further informed that special tasks had been given to the in-charge education wing to educate the citizens particularly students about parking and other traffic rules.
