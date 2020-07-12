CTP issue 14,083 challan slips for improper number plates

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP), under special campaign launched against improper number plates and without number plate vehicles issued 14,083 challan slips in June while 663 challan slips were also issued to under age drivers.

CTP also impounded 121 motorcycles in various police stations under the campaign during the period.

The spokesman informed that the CTP on the directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar launched special campaign against without number plate vehicles, improper number plates and fancy number plates and took action in accordance with the law.

He said that city traffic police in its efforts for the smooth flow of traffic on city roads is taking strict action against the traffic rules violators.

A campaign was also launched and grand operation was conducted against under age drivers and the drivers who were on roads without driving licenses.

The CTO urged the people to cooperate with traffic wardens as they are on the roads to facilitate them.

A special squad is available to help and facilitate the citizens on Helpline 1915, he added.