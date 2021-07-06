UrduPoint.com
CTP Issue 15,096 Challan Slips On Wrong Parking

Muhammad Irfan 33 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 09:39 PM

The City Traffic Police (CTP) in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on roads issued as many as 15,096 challan slips during June to the drivers of vehicles and motorcycles, parked in a wrong way

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on roads issued as many as 15,096 challan slips during June to the drivers of vehicles and motorcycles, parked in a wrong way.

According to a CTP spokesman, Lifter Squad on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal, took action against parking rules violators and encroachers.

He said the operation against wrong and double parking had been accelerated.

A grand operation was launched against wrong parking, double parking and parking in no-parking areas.

Special squads with lifters were formed to control wrong parking problem in the city, he said adding that the awareness banners had also been displayed in this regard at important city roads.

Traffic wardens and field officers had been directed to take strict action against parking rules violators which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

He said the orders had been issued to all the field officers to take action in accordance with the law against double parking, wrong parking and one-way violators particularly on Murree Road, Adiala Road, Raja Bazaar, Commercial Market, Saddar, Saidpur Road, Chakri Road and other commercial areas of the town to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

All out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated.

Enhanced number of traffic wardens had been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters were also available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked wrongly, he added.

He said wrong parking, which was one of main cause of traffic mess on main city roads would not be tolerated adding that the vehicles and motorcycles found parked out of parking areas would be impounded in respective police stations.

