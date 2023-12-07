Open Menu

CTP Issue 2193 Driving Learning Permits From Three New Centers

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2023 | 03:00 PM

CTP issue 2193 driving learning permits from three new centers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani issued 2193 driving learning permits to the applicants from three new driving learner centers set up in different areas during three days.

According to a Police spokesman, CTP had set up three new centers in Pirwadhai, New Town and Adiala Road areas to facilitate the citizens.

He informed that on the instructions of the CPO, the CTP took stolid steps to provide driving licensing facilities to the citizens at their nearest centers.

He said that those who are eligible for driving licenses must get licenses to avoid legal action as CTP Rawalpindi were taking action in accordance with the law against underage drivers and other traffic rules violators.

A special campaign had been launched against underage drivers and those driving without driving licenses, he said adding, 1838 FIRs were registered under the campaign while 173 cases were registered during last 24 hours.

All possible steps were being taken to improve the traffic situation on the city roads and facilitate the citizens, he added.

