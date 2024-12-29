Open Menu

CTP Issue 40,985 Challan Slips To Unfit PSVs

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2024 | 01:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima have geared up their ongoing operation against public service vehicles (PSVs) plying without fitness certificates and without route permits while over 40,985 challan slips were issued in 2024 to PSVs on various violations.

According to a CTP spokesman, senior Traffic Officers had also been directed to visit different areas and review the ongoing crackdown under the supervision of circle officers.

The spokesman informed that the CTO had given strict instructions to all the officers and field staff to take strict action against unfit vehicles.

Traffic Police officers had been warned that negligence on part of the officers concerned would not be tolerated.

The spokesman said that CTP Rawalpindi had issued 40,985 challan slips to unfit and without route permit public service vehicles during the campaign in 2024 while fines were also imposed on the rules violators.

Over 3,480 school vans were challaned and 179 impounded in different police stations under the ongoing campaign regarding school van safety, he said adding, as many as 1,811 underage drivers were also detained in different police stations.

