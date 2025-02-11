CTP issue alternative traffic plan for construction of Mall Road underpass

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Punjab government is going to start construction of an underpass on Rawalpindi Mall Road soon and City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has prepared a comprehensive alternative traffic plan to maintain uninterrupted traffic flow.

Additional traffic police personnel will be deployed on Mall Road, while the citizens have been requested to use alternative routes during the construction period.

According to a CTP spokesman, the Mall Road will be temporarily closed from MH Hospital to TM Chowk during the construction work.

In view of this closure, steps have been taken to divert traffic to alternative routes. Traffic going from MH Chowk to TM Chowk will be diverted to Haider Road parallel to Mall Road, from where the vehicles will be able to easily move towards Murree Road and Kutchery Chowk.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima said that additional personnel have been deployed on alternative routes during the construction of the underpass so that traffic flow could be maintained and the citizens do not face any difficulties.

He further said that the citizens should follow the advisory of the CTP and use alternative routes to avoid any hassle during the construction work.

The CTO urged the citizens to follow the instructions issued by the Traffic Police and in case of any kind of problem or difficulty, contact the CTP Rwp social media handle (@ctrwp) or helpline no 051-9274843. The completion of this project will not only improve the traffic flow on Mall Road but also the overall road condition of Rawalpindi city will also improve.

The CTP has assured that all possible steps are being taken for the safe and comfortable travel of the citizens.

The motorists are requested to use alternative routes during the construction, obey traffic rules, and contact the CTP immediately in case of any emergency.