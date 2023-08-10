Open Menu

CTP Issue Learner Permits To 300,000 Citizens In 35 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2023 | 05:16 PM

Lahore City Traffic Police issued learner permits to more than 300,000 citizens and provided various facilities related to driving licenses to 600,000 people in the provincial capital within 35 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Lahore City Traffic Police issued learner permits to more than 300,000 citizens and provided various facilities related to driving licenses to 600,000 people in the provincial capital within 35 days.

In a press statement issued here on Thursday, Chief Traffic Officer Mustansar Feroz said that number of testing centers in the city had been increased from 6 to 10 and mobile vans from 3 to 10.

The working hours of license centers had been extended from 4 PM to midnight and 6 centers now operate 24/7.

The city having around 7.4 million vehicles on roads, but only 700,000 people possess licenses.

Strict crackdowns will be carried out against those driving without licenses, he added.

Mustansar said that provision of police services would remain top priority and it had been ensured to provide licenses to citizens at their doorstep.

Stringent actions, including filing of 12 FIRs against those involved in license-relatedfraud, had been taken, he added.

