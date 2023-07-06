Open Menu

CTP Issue Over 1500 Fine Tickets For Not Using Helmets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 02:00 PM

CTP issue over 1500 fine tickets for not using helmets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) under their ongoing campaign against motorcyclists not using safety helmets have issued 1500 fine tickets.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP on the directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Tamoor Khan was acting according to the law against the rules violators.

He informed that CTP had also launched an awareness campaign about the use of safety helmets among motorcyclists.

The CTO said that the CTP were carrying out a special campaign aimed at raising awareness about traffic rules, road safety and the use of safety helmets.

On Wednesday, the CTP issued 1500 challan tickets to motorcyclists for not wearing safety helmets.

He informed that the in-charges of different circles had been directed to take strict action against helmet-less bikers.

Khan said motorcyclists are more prone to head injuries in road accidents.

CTP is sticking to its slogan 'Helmet NahiTo Safar Nahi', he said adding, the education Wing of traffic police was making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound.

The CTO urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic wardens as they were on the roads to facilitate them.

