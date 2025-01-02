Open Menu

CTP Issue Over 8,000 Challans To Unfit PSVs In Dec

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 01:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi issued over 8,000 challans under special campaign against unfit Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and heavy vehicles during December.

According to a CTP spokesman, 16 fatal road accidents occurred including six in the city area within the limits of CTP during December. Eight accidents occurred due to negligence and carelessness of the drivers of heavy vehicles and PSVs, speeding, one-way violation and wrong overtaking. 16 persons lost their lives in the fatal road accidents, he informed.

He said that City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima sent a letter to the concerned authorities requesting to fix entry hours on the main roads of the rural areas like the timing restriction for heavy vehicles in the city area so that fatal road accidents could be prevented and the loss of precious lives could be controlled.

In addition, on the special orders of the CTO Rawalpindi, a 3-day training workshop would also be organized at the Traffic Headquarters Race Course in which heavy and public service drivers across the city would be made aware of the causes of the accidents, preventive measures, and casualties so that such fatal accidents could be controlled.

He informed that 21 persons were injured in 19 other road accidents reported in December.

CTP Rawalpindi is taking all possible steps to prevent road accidents and also spreading awareness through the Traffic education Wing about preventive measures.

He urged the citizens to obey traffic rules and demonstrate patience and tolerance on the roads.

