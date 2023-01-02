UrduPoint.com

CTP Issue Over Half Million Challan Tickets To Violators In Year 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2023 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has issued 578,196 challans and imposed a fine of Rs 220 million in 2022 to violators of traffic laws.

According to the details, the CTP Rawalpindi issued 43,354 challan tickets for driving without license whereas, 34,998 challan tickets for driving without registration and fake number plate.

Some, 16,607 challan tickets were issued for black glasses, 32,523 challan tickets for riding a motorcycle without a helmet while 26,936 challan tickets for one-way violations, and 24,214 for signal violations. The CTP issued 16,214 challan tickets for obstructing the flow of traffic.

The CTP also issued some 14,268 challan tickets for using a mobile phone during driving.

Some 11,405 challan tickets were issued for wrong parking and 1,260 challan tickets for underage driving.

16,819 challan tickets were issued for line and lane violation, 10,371 challan tickets for over speeding while 329,227 vehicles were issued challan tickets for other violations of traffic rules.

During the year, 17,201 motorcycles and 8,312 vehicles were impounded in different police stations of the city due to incomplete documents.

On the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimur Khan said that the purpose of the traffic police's enforcement was always to ensure road safety and to educate the citizens.

"The challan tickets are issued only for serious violations of traffic rules and to protect other road users."In order to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and traffic wardens should perform the duties of duty more diligently, honestly and in a public-friendly manner so as to gain the trust of the citizens, he added.

