CTP issue traffic plan for Chand Raat, Eid ul Fitr

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi here on Wednesday issued traffic plan for Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to a CTP spokesman, the CTP had finalized a special traffic plan for Chand Raat and Eid ul Fitr, under which additional personnel would be deployed at important markets, shopping malls, public places and mosques to control the heavy traffic.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Tamoor Khan said under the plan, traffic wardens had been assigned duties to maintain traffic flow particularly on Chand Raat.

CTP on the directives of the CTO would take strict action against the violators and the motorists had been urged to cooperate with traffic police, he said.

City Traffic Officer, Tamoor Khan advised the citizens to follow the traffic rules and not indulge in over-speeding. Traffic wardens were also instructed to deal with the motorists politely, he added.

Tamoor Khan said that 1100 traffic police personnel including DSPs, inspectors, traffic wardens and traffic assistants would perform their duties.

35 special pickets had been set up at various places in Rawalpindi city to check one wheeling and car skating on Chand Raat and Eid holidays.

Seven special squads had also been formed which would take action in accordance with the law against the traffic rules violators, he informed.

CTP had also formulated a comprehensive plan to regulate the traffic of tourists at the hill station of Murree, he said and informed that 260 traffic wardens would perform duties in Murree.

The drivers without licences and motorcyclists sans helmets would not be allowed entry into Murree, he added.

The Mall Road would remain closed for all vehicular traffic, the CTO said.

He said that strict action would be taken against vehicles with tinted glasses, unregistered and without number plate vehicles and motorcycles.

Action would also be taken against traffic wardens found negligent in performing their duties, he added.