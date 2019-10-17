CTP issue traffic plan for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

In order to ensure security of the mourners, the City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has finalized a comprehensive traffic plan for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to be observed on Sunday, Oct 20

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :In order to ensure security of the mourners, the City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has finalized a comprehensive traffic plan for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to be observed on Sunday, Oct 20.

According to the plan, there will be complete ban on parking of any vehicle, motorcycle or handcarts on the route the Chehlum processions.

City Traffic Officer (CTO), Rawalpindi, Muhammad Bin Ashraf said emergency squads have also been appointed to maintain the flow of traffic in the city. The traffic police have prepared a traffic plan for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to facilitate the citizens in the town, he added.

The CTO directed the officials to ensure parking at the distance of 200 meters from the route of the processions. The CTO also asked the Wardens to remove all kind of encroachments from the routes of processions besides keeping a vigil on suspected persons and things.

He said that three DSPs, 14 Inspectors, 152 Wardens Officers and 32 Traffic Assistants would perform their duties on the route of the processions.

The traffic load on city roads would be provided alternate routes during Chehlum processions, he added.

A special control room has been set up in Race Course Traffic Headquarters while Traffic Wardens have been directed to keep an eye on suspected persons, vehicles, motorcycles particularly that are on roads without number plates, with improper number plates, green number plates, ambulances, tinted glass vehicles and vehicles with revolving light.

The flow of traffic will be controlled by providing diversions on various routes. Parking of vehicles will be allowed only at designated places, he added.