UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Issue Traffic Plan For Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:55 PM

CTP issue traffic plan for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

In order to ensure security of the mourners, the City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has finalized a comprehensive traffic plan for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to be observed on Sunday, Oct 20

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :In order to ensure security of the mourners, the City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has finalized a comprehensive traffic plan for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to be observed on Sunday, Oct 20.

According to the plan, there will be complete ban on parking of any vehicle, motorcycle or handcarts on the route the Chehlum processions.

City Traffic Officer (CTO), Rawalpindi, Muhammad Bin Ashraf said emergency squads have also been appointed to maintain the flow of traffic in the city. The traffic police have prepared a traffic plan for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to facilitate the citizens in the town, he added.

The CTO directed the officials to ensure parking at the distance of 200 meters from the route of the processions. The CTO also asked the Wardens to remove all kind of encroachments from the routes of processions besides keeping a vigil on suspected persons and things.

He said that three DSPs, 14 Inspectors, 152 Wardens Officers and 32 Traffic Assistants would perform their duties on the route of the processions.

The traffic load on city roads would be provided alternate routes during Chehlum processions, he added.

A special control room has been set up in Race Course Traffic Headquarters while Traffic Wardens have been directed to keep an eye on suspected persons, vehicles, motorcycles particularly that are on roads without number plates, with improper number plates, green number plates, ambulances, tinted glass vehicles and vehicles with revolving light.

The flow of traffic will be controlled by providing diversions on various routes. Parking of vehicles will be allowed only at designated places, he added.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Vehicle Traffic Rawalpindi Sunday All From Race

Recent Stories

Erdogan's Spokesman, Russian Envoy for Syria Discu ..

54 seconds ago

Fawad Hussain for equipping farmers with latest te ..

56 seconds ago

976th annual Urs of Data Gunj Bakhsh begins on Fri ..

58 seconds ago

Two-day music and arts festival "Ishq-Ast" to be h ..

1 minute ago

DIG urges newly appoint ASPs to promote community ..

1 minute ago

ADNOC to evaluate collaboration for US$4 billion c ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.