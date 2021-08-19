UrduPoint.com

CTP Issue Traffic Plan For Chor Chowk, 11th Muharram Procession

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Thursday issued a plan to regulate traffic during Chor Chowk, 11th Muharram procession.

According to Duty Officer, CTP Headquarters Muhammad Waseem, all traffic proceeding towards the route of the Muharram procession would be diverted to other routes while 120 Traffic Wardens, 33 Traffic Assistants under the supervision of four DSPs and 12 Inspectors would be deployed to regulate traffic in the area.

The traffic would remain suspended from Chairing Cross to Pirwadhai Mor from morning to culmination of the procession.

While the traffic from Saddar towards Chairing Cross Westridge, APS school, Marble factory, IJP Road to Pirwadhi Road would be diverted to IJP road from Chairing Cross.

The traffic coming from Peshawar to Saddar would be diverted towards IJP Road, Carriage Factory, Passport Office, Bakeri Chowk and Transit Camp. The traffic from Chor Chowk to Range Road would be completely banned while traffic coming from Masrial to Chor Chowk would be diverted to Range Road.

Entry of vehicles on the route of the procession would be blocked by erecting barricades and other hurdles.

The parking of vehicles, motorcycles and hand push carts along with route of procession would be banned.

Special squads comprising officers and traffic wardens have been assigned duties to ease traffic flow and to facilitate the mourners and the road users.

The CTO urged the citizens to cooperate with the police and avoid unnecessary traveling in the area during 11th Muharram procession.

