CTP Issue Traffic Plan For Cricket Matches Between Pak & New Zealand

Wed 08th September 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) on Wednesday issued traffic plan for the practice sessions and cricket matches between Pakistan and New Zealand to be played in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium during September10 to September 21 and advised the citizens to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience as Double Road would remain closed during the period.

According to Deputy Officer, CTP Headquarter Muhammad Waseem, Traffic Police on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal would make all-out efforts to regulate traffic in adjacent areas of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium where the cricket matches between Pakistan and New Zealand cricket teams to be played.

He informed that 230 Traffic Wardens, 72 Traffic Assistants, 18 Inspectors and seven DSPs would perform duties in the circle to regulate traffic and facilitate the road users.

Murree Road Rawalpindi from Faizabad to Double Road would remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic at arrival (morning) and departure (evening) of the cricket teams.

The CTP have issued a traffic plan for the cricket matches to facilitate the citizens, he said.

The Double Road would remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic from start to conclusion of the practice sessions and the cricket matches.

He urged the road users to cooperate with the police performing duties during the cricket matches.

The traffic coming from Rawal Dam, Islamabad towards Rawalpindi would be diverted to Expressway.

The traffic would be allowed to enter Rawalpindi via Dhoke Kala Khan, Khanna and Koral.

The traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad would use 6th road chowk via Saidpur Road to enter Islamabad.

The traffic coming from IJP Road and 9th Avenue Chowk towards Rawalpindi would use Pindora Chungi, Katarian, Carriage Factory, Pir Wadhai Mor route to enter Rawalpindi instead of the Double Road.

He said that heavy traffic would be strictly banned in the area around the stadium during cricket matches.

