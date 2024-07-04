CTP issue traffic plan for Muharram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) In order to ensure security of the mourning processions during Muharram-ul-Harram, the City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Thursday issued a comprehensive traffic plan.

According to the plan, there would be a complete ban on parking of any vehicle or pushcart on the route of the procession.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Tamoor Khan, 931 traffic wardens under the supervision of inspectors and DSPs would perform duties on city roads to control the traffic flow during Muharram.

He said, traffic Police Officers and Wardens have also been directed to take action against vehicles having tinted glasses, revolving lights, unregistered vehicles and motorcycles and others moving without, improper and fake number plates. Fork lifters would move with Muharram processions.

The CTO also asked the wardens to remove all kind of encroachments from the processions routes besides keeping a vigil on suspected persons and things.

Entry of vehicles on the route of the processions would be blocked by erecting barricades and other hurdles, CTO said.

The CTO said, Traffic Police officials would be deployed along with district police personnel to ensure security of the mourners.

Strict disciplinary action would be taken against the delinquent officials, the CTO said.

He informed that traffic load would be diverted to alternate routes during mourning processions.

A control room would be set up at Traffic Headquarters to monitor the situation while motorists who seek help and assistance can use CTP helpline 051-9272616.