UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Issue Traffic Plan For Muharram; 800 Traffic Wardens, 150 Assistants, 60 Inspectors, 9 DSPs To Be Deployed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:48 PM

CTP issue traffic plan for Muharram; 800 Traffic Wardens, 150 Assistants, 60 Inspectors, 9 DSPs to be deployed

In order to facilitate the citizens, City Traffic Police (CTP) issued a comprehensive traffic plan for Muharram ul Harram where 800 Traffic Wardens and 150 Traffic Assistants under the supervision of 60 Inspectors and nine DSPs would be deployed in the city to keep the traffic flow smooth

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :In order to facilitate the citizens, City Traffic Police (CTP) issued a comprehensive traffic plan for Muharram ul Harram where 800 Traffic Wardens and 150 Traffic Assistants under the supervision of 60 Inspectors and nine DSPs would be deployed in the city to keep the traffic flow smooth.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar, all arrangements have been finalized to provide proper security to Majalis and Muharram processions.

Parking of vehicles, motorcycles and handcarts would not be allowed within 200 meters radius of the Imambargahs and route of Muharram processions.

The CTO said, all traffic proceeding towards the routes of the Muharram processions would be diverted to other routes.

He said, a control room have also been set up at Traffic Headquarters to monitor the situation while motorists who seek help and assistance can use CTP helpline 051-9272616.

Traffic Police Officers and Wardens have also been directed to take action against vehicles having tinted glasses, revolving lights, unregistered vehicles and motorcycles and others moving without, improper and fake number plates. Fork lifters would move with Muharram processions.

Entry of vehicles on the route of the processions would be blocked by erecting barricades and other hurdles.

The CTO said, Traffic Police officials would be deployed along with district police personnel to ensure security of the mourners.

He said, DSPs, Sector Incharges and Wardens, officers have been directed to remain alert and negligence especially on part of Traffic Police officials would not be tolerated.

All out efforts should be made to facilitate the mourners and general public as well, he added.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic Alert Rawalpindi All Muharram

Recent Stories

Campaign underway to create awareness about dengue ..

1 minute ago

PHA to renovate entrances of city, underpasses

1 minute ago

Police security plan for 2nd Muharram day

2 minutes ago

Russian Orthodox Church Says Turkey Shows Disrespe ..

2 minutes ago

Kushtau Hill in Russia's Bashkortostan to Get Prot ..

5 minutes ago

Government to allow no class room based technical ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.