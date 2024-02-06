Open Menu

CTP Issue Traffic Plan Regarding General Election On Feb 8, 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM

CTP issue traffic plan regarding general election on Feb 8, 2024

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) To maintain traffic flow, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has issued a traffic plan regarding general election to be held February 8, 2024.

No parking will be allowed within 400 meters of polling stations, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said in a news release here on Tuesday.

He further said that a total 17 lifters will also be available at different locations whereas 11 DSPs, 227 Inspectors, 755 Wardens and 243 Traffic Assistants, Senior Traffic Assistants will also perform duties on election Day.

CTO directed the circle officers and wardens to keep a close eye on suspicious persons, abandoned items along with traffic duty.

The effective patrolling system will be ensured on important highways to facilitate the motorists and voters.

Citizens can call police helpline 15 or 051-9293038 any guidance.

An emergency squad has also been formed to maintain the flow of traffic which will be active all the time in case of any emergency, he added.

