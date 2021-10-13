CTP issued 1048 challans for using mobile phone while driving

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 1048 challan slips besides imposing fines amounting to Rs 524,000 for using mobile phone while driving during September.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, the CTP had launched a campaign against use of mobile phone while driving and fines were imposed on the rules violators.

He said, a campaign was also launched to spread awareness about use of mobile phone while driving and traffic rules.

The citizens during awareness campaign were guided that the use of mobile phone while driving was dangerous which must be avoided.

Pamphlets in this regard were also distributed among the motorists particularly public service vehicle drivers and banners were displayed on important places in the city for the awareness.

Mobile education Unit of CTP was arranging special briefing sessions on use of mobile phone at different points, he added.

In order to make the campaign more effective and meaningful Traffic Wardens and officers had been issued special instructions, he said adding, Education Wing of Traffic police was making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound.

Special efforts are made to educate the citizens regarding traffic rules and road safety.

Traffic rules should not be violated as such violation with negligent driving may lead to fatal accidents.

He said that the traffic police would also disseminate information on various roads and traffic signals in order to educate citizens about traffic rules, signals and the damages caused by traffic violations.

Efforts were being made to persuade the road users in the traffic management, he said stressing strict observance of traffic rules as only through this way, safe and secure journey on the roads could be ensured.