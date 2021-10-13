UrduPoint.com

CTP Issued 1048 Challans For Using Mobile Phone While Driving

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 06:10 PM

CTP issued 1048 challans for using mobile phone while driving

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 1048 challan slips besides imposing fines amounting to Rs 524,000 for using mobile phone while driving during September.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, the CTP had launched a campaign against use of mobile phone while driving and fines were imposed on the rules violators.

He said, a campaign was also launched to spread awareness about use of mobile phone while driving and traffic rules.

The citizens during awareness campaign were guided that the use of mobile phone while driving was dangerous which must be avoided.

Pamphlets in this regard were also distributed among the motorists particularly public service vehicle drivers and banners were displayed on important places in the city for the awareness.

Mobile education Unit of CTP was arranging special briefing sessions on use of mobile phone at different points, he added.

In order to make the campaign more effective and meaningful Traffic Wardens and officers had been issued special instructions, he said adding, Education Wing of Traffic police was making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound.

Special efforts are made to educate the citizens regarding traffic rules and road safety.

Traffic rules should not be violated as such violation with negligent driving may lead to fatal accidents.

He said that the traffic police would also disseminate information on various roads and traffic signals in order to educate citizens about traffic rules, signals and the damages caused by traffic violations.

Efforts were being made to persuade the road users in the traffic management, he said stressing strict observance of traffic rules as only through this way, safe and secure journey on the roads could be ensured.

Related Topics

Police Education Mobile Road Vehicle Traffic Rawalpindi Lead May September

Recent Stories

Accenture, Etisalat Digital, Oracle collaborate to ..

Accenture, Etisalat Digital, Oracle collaborate to drive digital transformation

1 minute ago
 UAE, Brazil parliamentary friendship committees di ..

UAE, Brazil parliamentary friendship committees discuss enhancing cooperation

46 minutes ago
 29,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

46 minutes ago
 Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Univers ..

Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University sign MoU on renewable ener ..

46 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to de ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to develop work in environmental fi ..

1 hour ago
 Over 3.34m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3.34m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.