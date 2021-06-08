UrduPoint.com
CTP Issued 14,005 Challan Tickets On Wrong Parking

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 09:49 PM

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads issued as many as 14,005 challan slips to the drivers of vehicles and motorcycles in violation of traffic rules

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads issued as many as 14,005 challan slips to the drivers of vehicles and motorcycles in violation of traffic rules.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal, in-charge lifter squad has been directed to take strict action against parking rules violators and encroachments.

He said the operation against wrong and double parking has been accelerated.

A grand operation was launched against wrong parking, double parking and parking in no-parking areas.

Special squads with lifters were formed to control wrong parking problem in the city, he said adding that the awareness banners had also been displayed in this regard at important city roads.

Traffic wardens and field officers had been directed to take strict action against parking rules violators which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

He said the orders have been issued to all the field officers to take action in accordance with the law against double parking, wrong parking and one-way violators particularly on Murree Road, Adiala Road, Raja Bazaar, Commercial Market, Saddar, Saidpur Road, Chakri Road and other commercial areas of the town to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

