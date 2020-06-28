UrduPoint.com
CTP Issued 17,711 Fine Tickets To Violators

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 05:20 PM

CTP issued 17,711 fine tickets to violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi issued 17,711 fine tickets to violators of traffic rules and collected amount Rs 56,41,850 as fine during this month, said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar.

A grand operation was carried out against underage drivers, driving without licenses, plying vehicles with tainted glasses or without number plates, using mobile phones while driving and other violation of traffic laws.

The incharge challan branch told that 10,812 challan tickets were issued to the motorists for not following Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) of COVID-19 while 2068 motorcyclists were issued challan tickets for not wearing helmet. Similarly, 138 vehicles were issued challan tickets due to wrongly parked vehicles.

Some 294 were issued challan tickets for using mobile phone during driving. CTP police issued 930 challan tickets without driving license. 365 vehicles were issued challan ticket for using black sheets. 501 tickets were issued on the violation of one way and 504 vehicles were issued challan tickets on the signal violation. Some 477 vehicles were issued challan tickets without registration.

CTO said that traffic police would continue operation against the road violators. He said that the education Wing of Rawalpindi Traffic Police has also been creating awareness about road safety among the road users by arranging seminars, distributing pamphlets to disseminate information.

