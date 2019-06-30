UrduPoint.com
CTP Issued 243,473 Challan Tickets In Six Months

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 03:20 PM

CTP issued 243,473 challan tickets in six months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) ::City Traffic Police issued 243,473 challan tickets to motorists for violating rules from January 1 to June 10 and collected over Rs 81.4 million.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, CTP spokesman Muhammad Adnan said that as per directive of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan, the CTP issued 44,464 challans tickets in January, 44,009 in February, 56,233 in March, 49897 in April, 42643 in May and issued 6227 challans tickets in June till June 10, thus a total fine of over Rs 81.4 million were imposed on the violators.

Adnan said the CTP also impounded 5,995 vehicles, suspended 175 driving licenses and cancelled route permits of 23 vehicles.

He maintained that action were taken against 421 violators under PPC laws, 6,743 tinted classes users, 6213 one way violators, 4524 over speeding, six blue lights users and 36 accidents during these first six months.

Action was being taken against encroachers under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb and FIRs were being registered against encroachers with the police concerned, he added.

