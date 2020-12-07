CTP issued 33,443 challan tickets to the violators

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police CTP Rawalpindi has issued 33,443 challan tickets in the month of November for violating traffic rules.

According to spokesman, in-charge challan branch Hamad Shoaib said that Rawalpindi traffic police issued 33443 challan tickets to vehicles for non-compliance with the law and imposed a fine of Rs 1,14,55,950 while 309 vehicles and motorcycles were impounded in different police stations due to lack of documents last month.

Senior Traffic Officer Syed Abid Abbas Shah said that strict action will be taken against those vehicles affix fake number plates, improper parking, overloading, violation of signals and Lane line.

He further said that important decisions would be taken soon to improve traffic system in Rawalpindi and their implementation would be ensured. On this occasion, he also appealed to the motorists not to use mobile phones while driving.