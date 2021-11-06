UrduPoint.com

CTP Issued 44823 Challan Tickets To Violators

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 05:49 PM

CTP issued 44823 challan tickets to violators

City Traffic Police (CTP) has issued 44823 tickets to traffic violators and imposed fine over Rs 74,41,900 during last month

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has issued 44823 tickets to traffic violators and imposed fine over Rs 74,41,900 during last month.

According to spokesman, on the orders of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal, City Traffic Police Rawalpindi issued 44823 challan tickets to 14,829 public service vehicles, 10029 private vehicles and 19966 motorcycles was imposed fine while 2191 motorbikes were impounded in different police stations of Rawalpindi district due to lack of documents.

CTO Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal urged the motorists to follow the traffic rules. He said that traffic police is making all out efforts to maintain flow of traffic.

He directed the traffic wardens to take strict action against the violators. No one is above the law, he added. CTP also launched a campaign against bike riders without helmet.

Related Topics

Police Fine Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Govt focusing on skill development of youth: PM

Govt focusing on skill development of youth: PM

9 minutes ago
 Excise dept to continue 5pc rebate offer in Nov

Excise dept to continue 5pc rebate offer in Nov

44 seconds ago
 Gold prices increase Rs 2800 per tola

Gold prices increase Rs 2800 per tola

45 seconds ago
 Jammu martyrs day commemorated with renewed pledge ..

Jammu martyrs day commemorated with renewed pledge

47 seconds ago
 11 Khidmat Centers set up in hospitals provides ML ..

11 Khidmat Centers set up in hospitals provides MLC to citizens

48 seconds ago
 Special teams vaccinate commuters at Peshawar-Inte ..

Special teams vaccinate commuters at Peshawar-Interchange

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.