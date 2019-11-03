CTP issued 5666 challan slips last month

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 5666 challan tickets on traffic rules violators in October.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Muhammad Bin Ashraf city traffic police under a campaign issued challan slips to 2087 vehicles and 3579 motorcycles on severe traffic rules violations while a number of drivers were also arrested during the period.

He further said special campaigns were also run last month under which the citizens were also being educated regarding traffic rules and road safety.

Education Wing of Traffic Police is making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe, he added.