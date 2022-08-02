CTP issued 854 challan tickets on violation of over speeding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 854 challan tickets for over speeding and wrong overtaking besides imposed fines amounting to over Rs 2,74,450 on the rules violators during last month.

According to In-charge Camera Squad, CTP on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad were checking speeding on various roads of the district and taking action in accordance with the law against the violators.

He informed that the squad conducted operations to check speeding through speed cameras on main roads.

The CTO said that CTP had formed a special camera squad to check speeding on various roads and the step had helped controlling fatal road accidents considerably in the district.

The squad was directed to take strict action against the violators without any discrimination, he added.

He said, CTP were making all out efforts to control speeding and violation of traffic rules aimed at minimizing road traffic accidents.

The CTO said, the camera squad had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against speeding and wrong overtaking.

The CTP education Squad was also making efforts to create awareness among road users about the road safety laws.