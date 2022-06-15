CTP issued 952 challan tickets for overspeeding

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) have tightened the noose around violators of the traffic rules as they issued 952 challan tickets for overspeeding during the last month.

According to In-charge Camera Squad, CTP on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad were checking overspeeding on various roads of the district and taking action in accordance with the law against the violators.

The CTO said that CTP had formed a special camera squad to check overspeeding on various roads, which had helped controlling fatal road accidents considerably in the district.

The squad was directed to take strict action against the violators without any discrimination, he added.

He said, CTP were making all out efforts to control overspeeding and violation of traffic rules aimed at minimising road traffic accidents. The CTP education Squad was also making efforts to create awareness among road users about the road safety laws, he added.