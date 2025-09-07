Open Menu

CTP Issued Advisory For Safe Driving During Rain

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2025 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) In view of continuous rainfall in the city, the City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Sunday have issued a special advisory for motorists, urging them to exercise extra caution while driving.

Traffic Police warned that slippery roads and water accumulation in low-lying areas could increase the risk of fatal road accidents.

According to the advisory, citizens have been instructed to drive at reduced speed, ensure headlights, wipers and indicators must be functional, and maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead.

The drivers have also been directed to avoid unnecessary overtaking, sudden stopping vehicles and underpasses or waterlogged areas.

The Traffic Police spokesperson emphasized that strict adherence to traffic laws is essential for safe travel during the wet spell.

In case of emergencies, citizens can immediately contact the Traffic Police Helpline 1915 or 051-9274843 for assistance.

