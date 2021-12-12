UrduPoint.com

CTP Issued Advisory For Tourists

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 06:10 PM

CTP issued advisory for tourists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Sunday issued a traffic advisory for tourists travelling to Murree and other hill stations to enjoy snowfall of winter amid weather forecast of snowfall.

The tourists rushing to mountain resorts to enjoy snowfall used to get stuck in traffic jams due to heavy snowfalls and road blockades.

Rawalpindi Chief Traffic Officer Rai Taimoor Khan urged the tourists to avoid wrong parking, double lines and taking selfies in the middle of the road. He said that additional traffic wardens have been deployed to facilitate tourists.

He also advised the visitors to obey traffic rules and avoid over speeding.

He also suggested the tourists to keep their vehicles fit before travelling to hill stations. According to meteorological department.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while cloudy in upper parts of the country. However, light rain/snowfall is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and its adjoining hilly areas during evening/night.

Smog/ shallow fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab during night/morning.

Related Topics

Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Murree Vehicles Road Traffic Gilgit Baltistan Sunday

Recent Stories

SPEA announces new changes of school timings in pr ..

SPEA announces new changes of school timings in private schools

16 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture and Youth reveals details of A ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth reveals details of Al Burda Festival

46 minutes ago
 MoCD, UAE Financial Intelligence Unit to combat mo ..

MoCD, UAE Financial Intelligence Unit to combat money laundering and terrorism f ..

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA launches Agricultural Investment Guide 2021 ..

ADAFSA launches Agricultural Investment Guide 2021-2022 in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Demystifying 1971 to Reveal the Truth

Demystifying 1971 to Reveal the Truth

1 hour ago
 Al Ansari Exchange, Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Found ..

Al Ansari Exchange, Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation sign $10m agreement to i ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.