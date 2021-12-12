CTP issued advisory for tourists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Sunday issued a traffic advisory for tourists travelling to Murree and other hill stations to enjoy snowfall of winter amid weather forecast of snowfall.

The tourists rushing to mountain resorts to enjoy snowfall used to get stuck in traffic jams due to heavy snowfalls and road blockades.

Rawalpindi Chief Traffic Officer Rai Taimoor Khan urged the tourists to avoid wrong parking, double lines and taking selfies in the middle of the road. He said that additional traffic wardens have been deployed to facilitate tourists.

He also advised the visitors to obey traffic rules and avoid over speeding.

He also suggested the tourists to keep their vehicles fit before travelling to hill stations. According to meteorological department.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while cloudy in upper parts of the country. However, light rain/snowfall is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and its adjoining hilly areas during evening/night.

Smog/ shallow fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab during night/morning.