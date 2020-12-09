UrduPoint.com
CTP Issued Challan Tickets To 1267 On Over Speeding

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

CTP issued challan tickets to 1267 on over speeding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police Rawalpindi has issued challan tickets to 1267 vehicles and imposed fine Rs 489,650 on the violation of over-speeding during last month.

In-charge camera squad Ahmed Nawaz Tarar along with his team installed speed cameras at Old Airport Road, New Airport Road, Taxila, Kalar Sayedian and Mehrabad sectors and has taken action against vehicles, informed a spokesman.

On this occasion, Senior Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Syed Abid Abbas Shah said that the installation of speed cameras on the highways had significantly reduced the number of accidents due to checking of speed and wrong overtaking.

He said the traffic police priority was to make the journey of people easier and made their lives safer for which it was taking all necessary steps.

The senior traffic officer issued special instructions to the in-charge camera squad to take stern action against the violator of over speeding and wrong overtaking.

