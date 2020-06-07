UrduPoint.com
CTP Issued Challan Tickets To 23679 Vehicles On Violation Of SOPs Of COVID 19

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi issued challan tickets to 23679 vehicles and imposed fine Rs73,65,400 over violations of SOPs regarding coronavirus during the last month police spokesman said here on Sunday.

In-charge Challan Branch Hammad Shoaib said that on the special instructions of Chief Traffic Police Officer CTP Syed Ali Akbar have issued 6329 challan tickets to passenger vehicles, 4812 private vehicles,11342 motorcycles on violation of corona SOPs.

Similarly, 354 vehicles were were issued challan tickets for not having complete documents and 1024 motorcycles were also were impounded in different police station on the violating law.

CTP also registered 116 FIRs against the one wheeling.

Chief Traffic Officer CTO Syed Ali Akbar said that the vehicles not following SOPs would be impounded adding that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk. He urged the people to use face masks, hand sanitizer and to maintain social distancing to avoid further spread of virus.

