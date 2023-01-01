UrduPoint.com

CTP Issued Challans, Impounded 89 Bikes On New Year Night

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2023 | 06:50 PM

CTP issued challans, impounded 89 bikes on New Year Night

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has issued challans and impounded 89 bikers involved in over-speeding and one-wheeling on New Year's Night.

According to the details, on the orders of CTO Rawalpindi Taimur Khan, one-wheeling squads of the CTP, on New Year's night deputed on various highways of Rawalpindi city, including Peshawar Road, Mall Road, Jhelum Road, Old Airport Road, Murree Road and Sixth Road.

In order to prevent one-wheeling, strict action was taken against violators.

During the action against 89 bikers for speeding, dangerous and underage driving, challans were issued to 77 while 12 were impounded in police stations for not having the proper documents.

On this occasion, the CTO appreciated the wardens to maintain the flow of traffic on the occasion of New Year's night.

The best strategy was adopted to prevent one-wheeling and fatal accidents. One-wheelers take the law into their hands and endanger not only their own lives but also many other road users, he added.

