CTP Issued Fine Tickets To 39 Tinted Glasses Vehicles

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2023 | 07:11 PM

On the special orders of DIG Traffic Punjab Mirza Farhan Baig, City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a crackdown against tinted glasses vehicles

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP also issued fine tickets to 39 tinted glasses vehicles.

In this regard, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan has formed a special squad to take action against vehicles carrying black papers and issued special orders to all DSPs of circles to take strict and non-discriminatory action against such vehicles.

Terming it a security risk fine tickets must be issued to tinted vehicles.

The CTO pledged that the action would be conducted indiscriminately with zero tolerance for any kind of excuse.

More Stories From Pakistan