CTP issued fine tickets to 39 tinted glasses vehicles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :On the special orders of DIG Traffic Punjab Mirza Farhan Baig, City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a crackdown against tinted glasses vehicles.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP also issued fine tickets to 39 tinted glasses vehicles.

In this regard, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan has formed a special squad to take action against vehicles carrying black papers and issued special orders to all DSPs of circles to take strict and non-discriminatory action against such vehicles.

Terming it a security risk fine tickets must be issued to tinted vehicles.

The CTO pledged that the action would be conducted indiscriminately with zero tolerance for any kind of excuse.