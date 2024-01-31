CTP Issued Traffic Advisory For Tourists Visiting Murree
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 09:19 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has issued a traffic advisory for the tourists coming to Murree advising the masses to stay in touch with the Police officials for any query or emergency situation at the hill station.
According to the CTP news release, Chief Traffic Officer, Taimur Khan appealed to all road users to exercise extreme caution and follow the following instructions for their own safety. "Drivers are advised to keep their speed as low as possible and maintain a safe distance. Do not overtake other vehicles unless necessary.
Avoid Low visibility makes it difficult to predict oncoming traffic, increasing the risk of accidents," he said.
He also exhorted the masses to check the weather forecast and road conditions before setting off on their journey.
"Plan your journey accordingly, and if conditions worsen, consider unnecessary travel delays. Follow traffic signals, road signs and lines strictly. These become even more important in the short term, helping to maintain order on the roads," it said.
The City Traffic Police Rawalpindi emphasizes the importance of responsible driving during severe weather conditions. By following these guidelines, drivers can contribute to creating a safer road environment for themselves and others. For any emergency assistance or to report traffic-related issues, please contact City Traffic Police Rawalpindi Helpline (051-9269200). Be safe and drive responsibly, he concluded.
