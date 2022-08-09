UrduPoint.com

CTP Issued Traffic Plan For 11th Muharram Procession

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Tuesday issued a diversion plan to maintain traffic flow during 11th Muharram procession in the city.

According to traffic plan, all traffic proceeding towards the routes of the Muharram processions would be diverted to other routes. More than 170 traffic police officers will be on duty.

From the beginning of the procession and till the end, the road will be completely closed from Charing Cross to Pirwadhai Mor and the traffic from Sadar to Peshawar road will be blocked at Charing Cross.

The traffic will be diverted to Westridge Road from where it will be able to go to IJP Road via Marble Factory. Traffic coming to Saddar from Peshawar road will be able to enter Saddar from Carriage Factory, Ganjmandi Mor, Transit Camp Mall Road.

On the occasion of the procession, the Range Road from Choar Chowk will be completely closed for traffic and the traffic coming from Misrial Road towards Choar Chowk will be closed.

The traffic will be diverted from Range Road towards Manzil Maqsood, similarly the road will be closed from Hali Road, Choar Chowk to Najam Shaheed Chowk and the traffic going to Choar Chowk from Marble Factory Road will be diverted from Najam Shaheed Chowk (Tanki Chowk).

The road will be completely closed by placing a diversion from Aallabad Road, Ashiana Chowk towards Progressive school and the traffic coming from Westridge Bazar to Ashiana Chowk will be diverted towards Marble Factory Road and Westridge 3rd Road.

Entry of vehicles on the route of the processions would be blocked by erecting barricades and other hurdles.

The parking of vehicles, motorcycles and hand push carts along with route of procession of 11th Muharram has been banned.

Special squads comprising officers and traffic wardens have been assigned duties to ease traffic flow and to facilitate the mourners and the road users.

The CTP urged citizens to cooperate with the police and avoid unnecessary travel during these timings.

