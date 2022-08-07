CTP issued traffic plan for Ashura Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have finalised all the arrangements to maintain traffic flow on Ashura Day.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, as many as 1000 traffic police personnel will be on duty on the occasion of Ashura Day.

Chief Traffic Officer Naveed Irshad said that traffic will be maintained for mourning processions.

On the 10th of Muharram, all types of traffic will be closed from Committee Chowk towards Iqbal Road, he added.

DAV Chowk will be completely diverted from where all traffic entry towards College Road will be closed.

Traffic entry will be restricted from DAV College Chowk to Fawara Chowk when the mourning procession reaches Naya Mohalla.

A diversion has been set up at Mashriq Hotel, City Saddar Road and the traffic will be diverted back towards Sadar and Mohanpura.

Traffic will not be allowed from Cinema Chowk to Kashmiri Bazaar on Ashura Day.

There will be a diversion on Shah Allah Ditta Road from where the traffic will be directed towards Dhok Dalal, TB Hospital, Pirwadhi and Asghar Mall.

Traffic will be diverted to Bani Chowk and Link Road by placing a diversion near Bakery Chowk.

Diversion has been put in place at Hamilton Chowk and Banswala Chowk, dingi Khoi and traffic will not be allowed at Jama Masjid, he said.

The traffic coming towards the old Imambargah will be completely blocked by putting a diversion at Pir Chauha Chowk.

On the occasion of the procession from Satellite Town, there will be a diversion on both sides of Imam Bargah Yadgar Hussaini.

During the procession, traffic will be diverted from New Town, Punjab College of Commerce, Hayat Wali Hospital, Aziz Nursing Home, Bani Chowk near Kohati Bazaar, Roshan Bakery, Kali Tanki Chowk, Asghar Mall College, Bani Market and other various places.

On the day of Ashura, traffic officials should remain alert and ensure traffic flow, he concluded.

All the traffic staff should implement the traffic plan while keeping the traffic flowing on alternate routes, he said.