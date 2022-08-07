UrduPoint.com

CTP Issued Traffic Plan For Ashura Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2022 | 04:30 PM

CTP issued traffic plan for Ashura Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have finalised all the arrangements to maintain traffic flow on Ashura Day.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, as many as 1000 traffic police personnel will be on duty on the occasion of Ashura Day.

Chief Traffic Officer Naveed Irshad said that traffic will be maintained for mourning processions.

On the 10th of Muharram, all types of traffic will be closed from Committee Chowk towards Iqbal Road, he added.

DAV Chowk will be completely diverted from where all traffic entry towards College Road will be closed.

Traffic entry will be restricted from DAV College Chowk to Fawara Chowk when the mourning procession reaches Naya Mohalla.

A diversion has been set up at Mashriq Hotel, City Saddar Road and the traffic will be diverted back towards Sadar and Mohanpura.

Traffic will not be allowed from Cinema Chowk to Kashmiri Bazaar on Ashura Day.

There will be a diversion on Shah Allah Ditta Road from where the traffic will be directed towards Dhok Dalal, TB Hospital, Pirwadhi and Asghar Mall.

Traffic will be diverted to Bani Chowk and Link Road by placing a diversion near Bakery Chowk.

Diversion has been put in place at Hamilton Chowk and Banswala Chowk, dingi Khoi and traffic will not be allowed at Jama Masjid, he said.

The traffic coming towards the old Imambargah will be completely blocked by putting a diversion at Pir Chauha Chowk.

On the occasion of the procession from Satellite Town, there will be a diversion on both sides of Imam Bargah Yadgar Hussaini.

During the procession, traffic will be diverted from New Town, Punjab College of Commerce, Hayat Wali Hospital, Aziz Nursing Home, Bani Chowk near Kohati Bazaar, Roshan Bakery, Kali Tanki Chowk, Asghar Mall College, Bani Market and other various places.

On the day of Ashura, traffic officials should remain alert and ensure traffic flow, he concluded.

All the traffic staff should implement the traffic plan while keeping the traffic flowing on alternate routes, he said.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Hotel Road Traffic Hamilton Alert Bani Saddar Sunday Market Commerce Mosque All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

7 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo exhibition on the occasion of ..

11 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - collate ..

Football: English Premier League results - collated

16 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

16 hours ago
 Flag march held in Larkana

Flag march held in Larkana

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.