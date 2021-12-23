City Traffic Police on Thursday prepared a special traffic plan to be enforced on Christmas Day and Quaid-e-Azam birth anniversary

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police on Thursday prepared a special traffic plan to be enforced on Christmas Day and Quaid-e-Azam birth anniversary.

In a statement issued here, Chief Traffic Officer, Taimoor Khan formed a special team which would be deputed and perform duties in different parts of Rawalpindi city and Cantonments during the celebrations of Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam birth anniversary.

According to the plan, a total 3100 traffic officials would be deployed to maintain flow of traffic. As many as 307 traffic personnel, 12 circle incharges, 50 inspectors, 168 traffic wardens and 77 traffic assistants would perform duties in the vicinity of churches and celebration sites during Christmas day.

A special squad would also be deployed to maintain flow of traffic on the occassion.

The motorists would not be allowed to park their vehicles outside churches. As per plan, parking sites have been established 200 yards away from all churches.

He urged the motorists to cooperate with the traffic wardens so that traffic problems could be averted.