CTP Issued Traffic Plan For Eid Ul Fitr

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

CTP issued traffic plan for Eid ul Fitr

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police Rawalpindi on Wednesday issued Eid-ul-Fitr Plan to maintain traffic flow and to ensure government Standard Operating Procedure SOPs during lockdown.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that during lockdown and Eid-ul-Fitr, 623 traffic police personnel including 07 DSPs, 30 inspectors, 436 traffic wardens and 160 traffic assistants would perform their duties.

CTO said that tourists places will be shut down to implement government orders to contain corona virus, he added.

To prevent the entry of tourists on all the inbound and outbound routes of Murree, 13 special pickets have been set up with additional personnel of the traffic police where the district police along with the traffic police will also be present 24 hours.

Special pickets have been set up at various places in Rawalpindi city to check one wheeling or car skating on Chand Raat and Eid holidays.

Special squads have also been formed which will be take action against violations.

He warned that the violators would be sent to jail.

He informed that traffic police would be deployed outside mosques, imambargahs, rush points, major highways, major cemeteries and other places where Eid prayers would be offered.

He said that strict legal action would be taken against vehicles and motorcycles with tinted glasses, unregistered number plates and without number plates for security reasons.

Strict action would be taken against who were found negligent in performing their duties, he added.

