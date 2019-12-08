UrduPoint.com
CTP Issued Traffic Plan For Test Match Between Pak-Sri Lanka

Sun 08th December 2019 | 04:50 PM

CTP issued traffic plan for test match between Pak-Sri Lanka

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police have issued traffic plan on the occasion of test cricket match scheduled to be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka from December 11.

According to plan, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf urged the roads users to cooperate with the police personnel performing duties during the match.

He said that Double road will remain closed for the traffic on the day.

The traffic coming from Islamabad towards Rawalpindi would be diverted to Expressway. The traffic via Dhoke Kala Khan, Khana and Karal would reach in Rawalpindi. The traffic from Rawalpindi would take U turn infront of Kidney Center and use opposite side to enter in Islamabad.

The CTO said that heavy traffic would strictly banned.

He urged the cricket lovers to park their vehicles on designated points to avoid any inconvenience.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Saif Ullah Dogar reviewed security and allied arrangements for upcoming cricket test match that will be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan cricket team comprising on 16 members will land in Pakistan and match will be started at 10:am at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The Commissioner said in a meeting that foolproof security arrangements for the upcoming Cricket test match had been finalized and expressed satisfaction adding that leniency would not be tolerated at any cost.

This is first time that Sri Lankan cricketers are coming to Rawalpindi after attack by terrorist in 2009.

