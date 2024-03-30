CTP Issued Traffic Plan For Youme Ali (AS)
Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2024 | 08:14 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have issued a comprehensive traffic plan for Youm-e-Shadat Hazrat Ali (AS) to be observed on March 31.
The motorists have been urged to use alternative routes as several roads in the town would be closed for all kind of vehicular traffic on 20 Ramazan-ul-Mubarik.
In order to ensure the security of the mourners and the main procession of Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali (AS), CTP have formulated a traffic plan and there will be complete ban on parking of any vehicle or handcart on the route the procession and near Imam bargahs.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Taimoor Khan told that to ensure the security of the procession, 80 traffic wardens would be deployed.
Traffic load would be provided alternate routes during the procession.
A special control room has also been set up in Traffic Headquarters.
Emergency squads would also be deployed to maintain the flow of traffic in the city, he added. The traffic wardens have been directed to ensure parking at the distance of 200 meters from the route of the procession and Imambarghas.
The CTO directed the wardens to remove all kind of encroachments from the route of the procession besides keeping a vigil on suspected persons and things. Strict disciplinary action would be taken against the delinquent officials, he added.
