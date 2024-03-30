Open Menu

CTP Issued Traffic Plan For Youme Ali (AS)

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2024 | 08:14 PM

CTP issued traffic plan for Youme Ali (AS)

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have issued a comprehensive traffic plan for Youm-e-Shadat Hazrat Ali (AS) to be observed on March 31

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have issued a comprehensive traffic plan for Youm-e-Shadat Hazrat Ali (AS) to be observed on March 31.

The motorists have been urged to use alternative routes as several roads in the town would be closed for all kind of vehicular traffic on 20 Ramazan-ul-Mubarik.

In order to ensure the security of the mourners and the main procession of Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali (AS), CTP have formulated a traffic plan and there will be complete ban on parking of any vehicle or handcart on the route the procession and near Imam bargahs.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Taimoor Khan told that to ensure the security of the procession, 80 traffic wardens would be deployed.

Traffic load would be provided alternate routes during the procession.

A special control room has also been set up in Traffic Headquarters.

Emergency squads would also be deployed to maintain the flow of traffic in the city, he added. The traffic wardens have been directed to ensure parking at the distance of 200 meters from the route of the procession and Imambarghas.

The CTO directed the wardens to remove all kind of encroachments from the route of the procession besides keeping a vigil on suspected persons and things. Strict disciplinary action would be taken against the delinquent officials, he added.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle Traffic Rawalpindi March All From

Recent Stories

Plant for Pakistan: AMC students plant 200 sapling ..

Plant for Pakistan: AMC students plant 200 saplings

4 minutes ago
 Prof. Khalid appointed as dean UET Faculty of Civi ..

Prof. Khalid appointed as dean UET Faculty of Civil Engineering

4 minutes ago
 Dutch hostage drama over, armed suspect arrested

Dutch hostage drama over, armed suspect arrested

4 minutes ago
 Navigating Carbon Market pathway to Pakistan's sus ..

Navigating Carbon Market pathway to Pakistan's sustainable development

4 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

4 minutes ago
 Punjab CM says every days must be observed as 'Zer ..

Punjab CM says every days must be observed as 'Zero Waste Day'

7 minutes ago
Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directs formation of ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directs formation of committee on climate change

7 minutes ago
 FCCI to remain open on Sunday for renewal of membe ..

FCCI to remain open on Sunday for renewal of membership

7 minutes ago
 Shanghai home to 92,000 5G base stations

Shanghai home to 92,000 5G base stations

7 minutes ago
 Woman killed, three hurt in road mishap

Woman killed, three hurt in road mishap

3 minutes ago
 PML-N confident of Senate election victory

PML-N confident of Senate election victory

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan