CTP Issues 10,244 Challan Slips On Wrong Parking In November

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

CTP issues 10,244 challan slips on wrong parking in November

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads issued as many as 10,244 challan tickets during November to the motorists and motorcyclists, parked in a wrong way.

According to Incharge CTP Lifter Squad Kamal Ahmed, a grand operation was launched against wrong parking, double parking and parking in no-parking areas.

Special squads with lifters were formed to control wrong parking problem in the city, he said adding, awareness banners had also been displayed in this regard at important city roads.

Traffic wardens and field officers had been directed to take strict action against parking rules' violators who create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

He said, on the directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, orders had been issued to all the field officers to take action in accordance with the law against double parking, wrong parking and one-way violators particularly on Murree Road, Airport Road, Mall Road, Peshawar Road, Raja Bazar, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad and other congested areas to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

All out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic police so that road problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated.

He said, wrong parking which was one of the main causes of traffic mess particularly in Raja Bazar, College Road, Murree Road and other roads would not be tolerated adding the vehicles and motorcycles found parked out of parking areas would be impounded in respective police stations.

