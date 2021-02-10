UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Issues 107,358 Challans In Jan-2021

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 08:10 PM

CTP issues 107,358 challans in Jan-2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Wednesday issued details of those violating traffic laws, operating illegal parking stands and erecting encroachments alongside roads during the month of January 2021.

According to details, a total of 107,358 challans have been issued in violation of different traffic laws and billion of rupees under the shape of fines were deposited in provincial exchequer.

Meanwhile, Chief Traffic Officer Abbass Majeed Marwat appreciated the services of retired DSP Traffic, Taj Malook in a ceremony held here at Traffic headquarters and said that he has rendered matchless services during entire tenure in traffic police.

He said that retired DSP also played an important role while negotiating with traders' community regarding removal of encroachments and paved the path for in-service employees.

Related Topics

Police Traffic January Billion

Recent Stories

Qasr Al Watan Library: a world of culture and know ..

41 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership on ..

56 minutes ago

Emergency Crisis approves measures to enter Sharja ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house ..

1 hour ago

DHA calls on close contacts to complete entire 10- ..

2 hours ago

‘People cast vote to Imran Khan because of his c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.