CTP issues 107,358 challans in Jan-2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Wednesday issued details of those violating traffic laws, operating illegal parking stands and erecting encroachments alongside roads during the month of January 2021.

According to details, a total of 107,358 challans have been issued in violation of different traffic laws and billion of rupees under the shape of fines were deposited in provincial exchequer.

Meanwhile, Chief Traffic Officer Abbass Majeed Marwat appreciated the services of retired DSP Traffic, Taj Malook in a ceremony held here at Traffic headquarters and said that he has rendered matchless services during entire tenure in traffic police.

He said that retired DSP also played an important role while negotiating with traders' community regarding removal of encroachments and paved the path for in-service employees.