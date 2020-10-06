UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Issues 10,917 Challan Slips On Wrong Parking In September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 06:42 PM

CTP issues 10,917 challan slips on wrong parking in September

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads issued as many as 10,917 challan slips during September to the drivers of vehicles and motorcycles, parked in a wrong way

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police Rawalpindi in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads issued as many as 10,917 challan slips during September to the drivers of vehicles and motorcycles, parked in a wrong way.

According to Incharge CTP Lifter Squad Kamal Ahmed, a grand operation was launched against wrong parking, double parking and parking in no-parking areas.

Special squads with lifters were formed to control wrong parking problem in the city, he said adding, awareness banners had also been displayed in this regard at important city roads.

Traffic Wardens and field officers had been directed to take strict action against parking rules violators which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

He said, on the directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, orders had been issued to all the field officers to take action in accordance with the law against double parking, wrong parking and one-way violators particularly on Murree road, Airport road, Mall Road, Peshawar Road, Raja Bazar, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad and other congested areas to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

All out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated.

Enhanced number of Traffic Wardens had been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters were also present to pick up vehicles and motorcycles parked wrongly, he added.

He said, wrong parking which is one of main cause of traffic mess particularly in Raja Bazar, College Road, Murree road and other roads would not be tolerated adding the vehicles and motorcycles found parked out of parking areas would be impounded in respective police stations.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Murree Vehicles Road Traffic Sadiqabad Rawalpindi September Market All Airport

Recent Stories

Punjabs in race for Second XI National T20 title

22 minutes ago

AJK govt committed to managing population growth: ..

25 minutes ago

Saudi Foreign Minister offers condolences on the d ..

25 minutes ago

OIC Receives Invitation to Nominate Qualified Cand ..

25 minutes ago

Lahore Police don't hear common man, a local citiz ..

35 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima honours female graduates of UAEU, Z ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.